Venezuela to launch direct flights from Caracas to Abuja

The Venezuelan Government has announced plans to establish direct flight from Caracas to Abuja in a bid to improve business bilateral ties for both nations.

Speaking while visiting the Nigerian Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo in Abuja, the Venezuela Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Alberto Castellar Padilla announced plans by the Venezuelan government to establish direct flights to and fro both countries aimed at boosting business, tourism, and cultural exchange.

The visit also signified commitment for the two countries to further deepen their economic and diplomatic cooperation.

According to a statement by Emameh Gabriel, Special Assistant to the Nigerian Minister, the two oil-producing nations, both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), pledged to expand collaboration beyond the energy sector.

The statement noted that the Venezuelan Ambassador underscored the strong historical and economic ties between both countries during a visit.

Padilla revealed that in 2022, both nations signed an agreement for direct flights from Caracas to Nigeria, and Venezuela is now prepared to operationalize this arrangement.

“We held a bilateral joint commission with Nigeria, and we seek to renew our relationship, particularly in the aviation industry.

“Our government has been working diligently, and we are ready to commence direct flights to either Abuja or Lagos. As we celebrate sixty years of diplomatic relations, this initiative is a fitting milestone and this is the best time start operations”.

The ambassador confirmed that Venezuela’s national carrier, CONVIASA, is fully prepared to commence operations pending approval from the Nigerian government.

“We have completed all necessary preparations on our end and are eager to receive Nigeria’s consent. This will significantly enhance connectivity and foster stronger ties between our nations,” he added.

In response, Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo expressed optimism about the proposed direct flight service, noting its potential to ease travel between Africa and South America. He announced the formation of a joint committee comprising officials from the Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to expedite the approval process.

“We are pleased that Venezuela has designated an airline ready for operations, as this is often a critical factor in Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA).

“This development is mutually beneficial, as it will reduce travel time and eliminate the current inconvenience of transiting through distant hubs like Dubai or Doha for South American routes,” he stated.

The statement said both nations expressed confidence that the direct flights will spur expanded economic and cultural ties in the coming years.

“Currently, a direct flight from Nigeria to Venezuela takes approximately seven hours, compared to the lengthy layovers travellers endure via alternative routes. The new connection is expected to enhance trade, tourism, and diplomatic engagements, further cementing the six-decade-old relationship between both nations,” the statement noted.

