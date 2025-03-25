Vatsa family dismisses Togun’s coup allegations as falsehoods

The family of the late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, who was implicated in the 1986 coup, has reacted to comments made by General Kunle Togun (rtd) during a recent interview.

General Togun alleged that General Vatsa, a close associate of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), actually plotted the coup.

But In a swift response, the family labeled Togun’s claims as vague and reminiscent of the assertions made in General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s book, “The Journey of Service.”

Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, spokesperson for the family and a former commissioner for information, culture, and tourism, as well as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, issued a statement in Minna on Tuesday.

He described General Togun’s claims about General Vatsa’s alleged involvement in the coup as “complete fabrications and concocted lies from the pit of hell.”

He argued that these statements are intended to justify the many falsehoods contained in Babangida’s book.

General Togun, a former military intelligence officer during Babangida’s regime, claimed in his interview that there is sufficient evidence to suggest General Vatsa plotted the 1986 coup and urged people to stop being sentimental about the events. He also alleged that he had warned Babangida against including Vatsa in his cabinet, comparing Vatsa to the late Brigadier General Bisalla, who killed his friend and coursemate, former Head of State General Murtala Mohammed.

The family responded, stating, “It is now clear that the spirit of the late General Vatsa has refused to allow those who conspired to kill him out of envy—because he was regarded as one of the most intelligent officers—to rest, which is why they continue to come up with all sorts of lies to justify their conspiracy.”

They added that it is time for others to let General Vatsa rest in peace and to live their own lives.

Hon. Vatsa mentioned that the family has accepted the loss of their breadwinner with grace, understanding that all living beings must eventually return to their creator. He emphasized that while they have seen the end of General Vatsa’s life, some people seem unaware of their own eventual end.

General Togun’s remarks suggested that Vatsa was killed due to rivalry with General Babangida. Respected figures, such as General Domkat Bali, have stated that there is not enough evidence to justify the killing of General Vatsa, which has provided some solace to the family.

Vatsa criticized the notion that a military officer, who held the position of minister and commanded no troops, could have successfully plotted a coup with the majority of those involved being Air Force officers, as if the coup could be executed solely from the air. He accused General Togun of perpetuating falsehoods to lend credibility to Babangida’s controversial book amid negative criticism.

Furthermore, Vatsa condemned General Togun’s claims of innocence regarding the killing of journalist Dele Giwa during the Babangida regime. He questioned how a military regime could exonerate itself from such a heinous crime and remarked that police investigations alone cannot absolve them. He posed the question: “Can the police effectively investigate the military during their own regime?”

He concluded with a poignant statement: “Truth is like surgery; it is painful but offers permanent healing. Painkillers provide immediate relief but come with lasting side effects. Our leaders should learn to tell the truth so that they can find peace with themselves.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE