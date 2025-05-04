Vatican meeting: What I discussed with Trump — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has revealed that he and the United States President, Donald Trump, discussed air defence systems and sanctions against Russia during an unscheduled meeting on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican.

Zelenskyy described the short meeting as the most productive encounter the two leaders have ever had.

In remarks released by his office recently, Zelenskyy stated that both leaders agreed a 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow was the right initial step towards ending the war in Ukraine.

While he did not elaborate on the specifics, he described Trump’s reaction to the issue of sanctions as “very strong.”

The meeting also touched on the recent critical minerals agreement signed by the two countries, which Zelenskyy called mutually beneficial.

The deal, heavily promoted by Trump, is expected to secure U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources and channel investment into Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

According to Zelenskyy, the funds generated would initially be reinvested in Ukraine.

“Only if the parties then, in the future, agree that in 20 years the fund is fine, things are being built, there is production,” Zelenskyy said, hinting at the potential for future profit withdrawals.

The agreement establishes a joint investment fund with equal oversight from Ukrainian and U.S. appointees, who will select the fund’s director.

According to the Reuters, Zelenskyy emphasised that the deal carries both economic and security implications, especially in regard to Kyiv’s persistent call for more advanced air defence systems.

“And so we are ready for air defence systems to be a contribution (to the fund). I told him about the number (of systems that we need) – he told me that they will work on it, (that) these things are not free,” Zelenskyy stated.

He also noted that $30 billion in U.S. military aid authorised for 2024 is set to be disbursed over the next two years, raising questions about whether part of the 2026 allocation could be advanced to support the new investment initiative.

“Ukraine will then return its half bit by bit, and this is what the agreement is about,” Zelenskyy said. “What is historic about this event is that the Americans can come to the Ukrainian market for the first time.”

The agreement comes amid growing U.S. frustration over stalled peace negotiations. While Kyiv is calling for an immediate 30-day unconditional ceasefire, Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated willingness in principle but insists key details must still be addressed.

Zelenskyy responded to a Russian proposal for a limited three-day ceasefire around May 9, coinciding with Russia’s annual World War Two victory celebrations, by stating Ukraine would agree only if the truce lasted a full 30 days.

He also warned foreign dignitaries against travelling to Moscow for the occasion.

“We cannot be responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are responsible for your security, and therefore we will not give you any guarantees.”

In a sharp rebuttal, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, warned that Kyiv itself might not survive May 10 if it were to launch attacks on Moscow during the May 9 commemorations.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE