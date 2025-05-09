Vatican announces date for Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration

The Vatican on Friday announced that Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration will take place on May 18 with a mass in St. Peter’s Square, following his election to succeed Pope Francis.

The ceremony is to take place at 10 am (0800 GMT) at the Vatican.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was announced as the first U.S. pontiff on Thursday after white smoke emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel following four rounds of voting in the papal conclave.

The new pope is set to keep Francis’ top employees in the Vatican in place for the time being, the Holy See said.

The first of his weekly general audiences is planned for May 21.

