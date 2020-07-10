Varsity teachers salaries have stagnated for 11 years, says ASUU president

By Isaac Shobayo-Jos
The President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, has stated that salary structure of university teachers has been stagnated for 11 years.

Professor Ogunyemi, who stated this at the inauguration of ASUU-UNIJOS 1000-capacity Lecture Theatre built by ASUU, University of Jos chapter, said the forceful migration to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has further distorted and devalued the take home pay of members of the union.

He said the struggle of the union since 21st March, 2020 is to make government address several outstanding issues in the memorandum of action it signed on 7th February, 2020, adding that the issues raised had to do with funding for revitalisation based on the 2012 Needs Assessment Report, payment of arears of Earned Academic Allowances, among other issues.

“As we celebrate the UNIJOS branch on this august occasion, let us gird our loins. The struggle to save our universities has witnessed several twists and turns. No matter how hard we work to convince them, there are no signs that our adversaries are willing to relent.

“They are sold to the neoliberal philosophy of commercialisation and commodification of education. Our uncompromising opposition to their agenda of pricing education beyond the reach of the children of the poor through outrageous fees and charges is a pain in the neck of neoliberal agents in Nigeria and outside Nigeria,” he said.

