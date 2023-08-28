The management of the University of Africa Toru-Orua (UAT) says it has granted parents and guardians of students of the institution access to monitor the academic progress of their wards online following the digitisation of its systems for e-learning during flood season.

The management of the institution further assured that it will continue to expand and explore windows from the digitisation of the institution to further enhance research and academic excellence.

It said the utilisation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools has been key to the preference of the University of Africa Toru-Orua (UAT) by training institutions and partners within and outside Bayelsa State.

The UAT Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Professor Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, stated this as a keynote speaker at the just concluded 2023 Press Week organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa State Council, at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Yenagoa.

Speaking on the theme “Expanding Media Knowledge for Better Information Management In The Niger Delta Region”, Prof. Barclays Ayakoroma advocated participatory media action that will enable citizens to access, critically analyse and interpret media contents, which will help to build confidence and guard against fake news.

The University Don noted that the role of the media remains crucial to a credible and successful Governorship Election in Bayelsa State and tasked members of the pen profession to raise the bar on political sensitisation as Bayelsans prepare for the November 11th Governorship poll.

The University of Africa Toru-Orua, UAT, Deputy Vice-Chancellor applauded journalists for their services and contributions to national development and congratulated the NUJ Bayelsa State Council for a successful Press Week.

