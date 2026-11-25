A university don, Professor Blessing Ose Oligbi, has called on the federal and state governments to reduce their dependence on borrowing, expand their revenue bases and prioritise primary healthcare in public expenditure as part of efforts to address Nigeria’s development challenges.

She said the country’s fiscal problems went beyond revenue shortfalls to include poor spending priorities, accountability gaps and the inequitable distribution of resources among the three tiers of government.

Oligbi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Research) of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, made the recommendations while delivering the institution’s 28th inaugural lecture, titled: ‘Deficit paradox: Fiscal decentralisation and development in Nigeria’s federation,’ in Okada.

The don argued that Nigeria’s abundant natural and economic resources had not translated into corresponding development outcomes, stressing the need for a fiscal framework that would promote accountability, efficient resource utilisation and inclusive growth.

She maintained that government at all levels must move beyond excessive reliance on borrowing to finance their budgets and instead strengthen their internally generated revenue while directing available resources towards sectors with a direct impact on citizens’ welfare.

She emphasised that primary healthcare deserves greater attention in government spending because of its importance to human development and improved access to essential health services.

Oligbi also identified vertical and horizontal fiscal imbalances as major issues in Nigeria’s federal financial structure, noting that weaknesses in accountability and resource distribution could undermine the development objectives of fiscal decentralisation.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye, described the lecture as particularly relevant to Nigeria’s prevailing economic realities.

The vice chancellor noted that the relationship between fiscal policies, resource distribution among the tiers of government and grassroots development required urgent attention.

He said Oligbi’s research addressed critical questions about how fiscal, monetary and debt policies could deliver stable and inclusive economic growth.

Ezemonye added that her areas of scholarly interest included public debt, fiscal federalism, inflation, energy, industrialisation, human capital development and the economic status of women.