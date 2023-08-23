The Vice-Chancellor of Kashere University, Gombe, Professor Umar Pate, has stressed the need for the involvement of Theatre Arts professionals in the arts of nation-building.

Prof. Pate made this known in a lecture on the theme 60 Years of Theatre Practise in Nigeria as part of activities marking the 60th anniversary of the Theatre Arts Department of the University of Ibadan on Wednesday.

He said the practitioners, with their training, have all that it takes to lead the Country.

Pate noted the need for integrating theatre arts into Nigeria’s creative economy framework and implementing institutional measures to address the complexities and consequences of performing arts in the national development context.

According to him, “The progress of theatre Arts varies across the country, with the southwest region taking the lead.

Nigerians harbour a genuine fondness for the theatre, yet various factors influence the extent to which individuals can access it.”

“Embracing technology in the realm of theatre arts necessitates addressing the myriad challenges posed by the advent of the internet and changes in curriculum.

Successfully integrating these new tools into training and refining how we interact with our audiences demands considerable effort.”

Also in his address, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Professor Duro Oni, spoke on the department’s incredible journey and its profound impact on Nigeria’s arts scene.

“UI Theatre Arts at 60 signifies an incredible journey characterised by growth, evolution, and innovation.

From its inception till now, we have borne witness to the transformation of an art form that consistently captures the essence of the human experience.”





“Our identity remains intact, yet the art form has gracefully embraced change.

The infusion of media has emerged as a defining element, bridging the traditional realm of stage performances with the contemporary realm of film.

Many stage actors have seamlessly transitioned into the film industry, marking a revolutionary phase in Nigeria’s theatrical history.”

Delving into the role of the Minister of Creative Industry, Professor Oni noted the importance of active listening and engagement.

He stated, “A minister in this realm is not solely a policy manager but a custodian of the industry’s aspirations.

Meaningful interaction with industry professionals, understanding their needs, and steering progress are of paramount importance.”

He added “In the midst of an abundance of skits, the creative dynamism within the theatre Arts landscape is evident.

However, even in the digital era, the heartbeat of live theatre continues to pulsate strongly.

It encapsulates the raw vitality of human connection, ceaselessly propelling the industry forward.”

