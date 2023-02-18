Following the directive by NUC that all Universities in the country should close to allow students to go back home for the 2023 General elections, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has directed that all indigenous students studying in various higher institutions of learning across the country be transported back home free of charge to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

In furtherance to this, the Director General of, the PDP Campaign, Honourable Farouq Mustapha, who is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring easy and smooth conveyance of the students, has begun the process of transporting them back home.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant on Students Affairs to the Governor, Hamza Mohammed Maikudi and the Deputy Director, Contact and Mobilization, Students Affairs in the state PDP Campaign Council, Sani Adamu, appreciated the kind gesture in a statement that they issued.

They explained that the development will go a long way in encouraging the indigenous students to return home and cast their ballots wisely in the upcoming elections.

Sani Adamu said that “Following the Federal Government’s directive on the closure of all tertiary institutions in the country because of the upcoming 2023 general elections and given the foregoing and concerns expressed on the welfare of Bauchi state students and their safety, His Excellency, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has directed the State PDP Campaign Council’s Director General, Hon. Farouk Mustapha to send free vehicles to the entire Bauchi state students who are studying in other tertiary institutions across the country to return home.”

He added, “O behalf of the entire Bauchi state students, we thank the Governor for his huge investment in the education sector in addition to the tireless effort towards the overall progress and development of the state.”

They equally applaud Governor Bala Mohammed for settling the fees of students writing this year’s NECO and JAMB in public secondary schools across the state, which amounted to over N300 million.

