‘Varsity campuses in Rivers ‘ll attract investment’

The President, Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Mines, Industry and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Eze Mike Elechi, has said that investment opportunities should be seen as part of the Rivers State government’s aims of establishing the three new campuses of the state-owned university built in three different local government areas of the state.

The Rivers State government recently inaugurated three new campuses of the state-owned university, including Etched, Emohua and Ahoada Local Government Areas.

Speaking on the sideline of the inauguration of the Etched campus by Governor Nyesom Wike, Elechi noted that the campus would attract investors to the area for possible transformation and business development.

Elechi also hinted that the lands in the areas would begin to appreciate in values, adding that opportunity would serve beyond academic activities going by the global trend of teaching and learning.

“We are in the 21st Century. All we need now is to move beyond theory and classroom activities. Countries like China are excelling today, because they have moved beyond theory,” he said.

He further called on rural dwellers to see the opportunity as a dream come true and ensure that they make the best out of it.

Elechi admonished investors all over the country to consider the need to invest in the area as urgent,

foreseeing business activities in the area tripling in no distance time and emphasising on the need to apply what he called the ‘early bird’ business mentality.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Wike for his relentless efforts in opening the state for business opportunities.

