Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

The Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA) has identified inadequate funding as a major challenge confronting educational development in Nigeria.

The Association noted that government has failed to make adequate provision for education funding in the budget as recommended by the United Nation (UN).

According to the Association, paltry percentage of the education budget are channeled towards education, and called on government and stakeholders to properly finance university education to ensure its quality and accessibility.

These were part of the submission of the ANUPA members from south west states of the country, held at Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), urging government to vote more resources and attention to transform the worrisome state of the education sector in the country.

The association also called on the Federal Government to include the private universities as beneficiaries of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) noting that since TETFund was designed for the benefit of Nigerian students, it would be unfair not to extend the facilities to private universities in the country.

The ANUPA in its communique signed by Dapo Adeniyi and Timothy Olaosebikan, Chairman and Secretary respectively, also push for improved infrastructural development in all tertiary institutions.

The communique read: “Funding of university education. It was unanimously agreed that government and other funding stakeholders should properly finance university education to censure its quality and accessibility.

“The participants advocated for the extension of TETFUND to private universities to promote equity and enable them to enhance their infrastructure and academic programs.

“Autonomy of universities. Universities should be granted more autonomy in executing their statutory functions, allowing them to make decisions that foster academic excellence and innovation”

They also solicited for “regular training programs should be organized for administrative staff, with a particular emphasis on information and communication technology, to enhance their skills and efficiency.





According to ANUPA, staff motivation and conditions of service should also be given priority, saying “to stem the exodus of talented individuals from universities, there is a need to motivate staff and provide them with good conditions of service, including competitive salaries, benefits, and career devclopment opportunities,

” Infrastructural development: Governments and proprietors of private universities should prioritize and invest in holistic infrastructural development to provide conducive learning and research environments.

“The participants emphasized that appointments within the university system should be based on merit and not sacrificed for mediocrity, ensuring that qualified individuals are selected for key positions.

“ICT should be recognized as a veritable tool in the administration of universities, and its integration should be encouraged to improve efficiency, communication, and service delivery.

“There should be a reduction, to the barest minimum, of external interference in the administration of universities, allowing for greater academic freedom and effective decision-making processes”

They however called for sanctions for sexual harassment and said “Staff found culpable of sexual harassment should face Serious sanctions, as this behavior undermines the safety and well-being of students and the integrity of the institution.

