Varosi Properties, a real estate firm, has announced that it has successfully allocated plots at Ivory Hills Estate in Epe, Lagos State. According to the firm, the event signifies Varosi Properties’ commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction.

CEO of Varosi Properties, Regis Ohia, said his personal experience in land allocation matters was a motivation. He said, “I once visited a friend who was eager to show me his property. On that fateful day, we drove to Epe, and followed the survey coordinates but could not find the land. We toured around for close to 30 minutes looking for a signboard or something close, but nothing seemed to help in describing where the land was. We went back home quite unfulfilled.”

According to him, that experience catalysed Varosi Properties to implement a more transparent and client-centric approach to land allocation.

To address the issue of uncertainty surrounding land purchases, Varosi Properties introduced a comprehensive system that allows investors to select their plots in advance of the physical allocation process. The survey of Ivory Hill Estate now features a cross-section of plots, from commercial to back plots, all outlined for investors to choose from.

“The whole idea of being allocated is definitely beyond paperwork. You can know your designated block and plot, but beyond that, it helps to see your plot for yourself and perhaps have a marker for it. It is refreshing, especially in these climes, to know that you are not a landlord only on paper,” Ohia said.

The allocation process for Ivory Hills Estate involved two critical phases. The first phase included paper allocation, where investors selected their plots from the general survey, complemented by a 3D view of the estate.

This provided investors with a visual understanding of their potential property’s location within the estate. The second phase encompassed the efficient transfer of relevant documents within three working days and culminated in a successful general physical allocation event held on September 30.

“The allocation was simply our way of reinforcing the trust our clients have in us about our promise of peace and a joint call to build a smart city with smart investors,” the CEO added.

He noted that his firm remains committed to raising industry standards by ensuring trust, transparency, and satisfaction for clients.

Varosi Properties is a leading real estate company committed to providing top-quality properties and quality customer service.