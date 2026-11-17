Vanguard Media Limited has announced the death of its Online Editor, Femi Ajasa, who died on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after a brief illness. He was 44.

The newspaper management disclosed his death in a statement issued by its Editor, Mr Eze Anaba, describing the loss as a major blow to the organisation and the journalism profession.

According to the statement, Ajasa played a significant role in the development of Vanguard’s digital operations, having served the organisation in different capacities during his journalism career. He joined the newspaper in December 2013 as an online reporter and content developer before leaving in September 2016.

He later worked at TheNewsGuru.com from 2016 to 2021, initially as Online Editor before becoming Team Lead and Head of Digital Operations. In December 2021, he joined Pulse as Editorial Quality Assurance Manager.

Ajasa returned to Vanguard in June 2022 as Online Editor, a position he occupied until his death.

Commenting on his passing, Anaba said his death was a significant loss to the organisation and the wider journalism community.

Born into the Ajasa family of Ajido, in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, Ajasa studied Mass Communication, specialising in Journalism, at Lagos State University between 2004 and 2009, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree.

He further strengthened his professional qualifications in 2015 after obtaining a certification in Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills from the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University.

Ajasa began his journalism career in February 2012 as a photojournalist with National Mirror Newspaper, where he worked until November 2013 before joining Vanguard.

The management expressed its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and professional associates, while praying for strength for those he left behind.

The statement reads partly, “At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We pray that God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss, and that the soul of our departed colleague finds eternal rest.

“The Service of Songs/Wake-Keep in his honour is scheduled to take place at 14 Sylvia Crescent, Anthony Village, Lagos, on Thursday, November 19, at 5 p.m.”

The family is expected to announce other funeral arrangements.