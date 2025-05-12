Vandals steal railway clips, disrupt Warri-Itakpe train services

In the early hours of Monday, vandals vandalised the railway track passing through Agbarho in Delta State, disrupting the Warri-Itakpe train services.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed the vandalized railway track and announced that train services would resume 40 minutes late.

Residents of the Agbarho community in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, woke up on Tuesday morning to discover extensive damage to the rail tracks caused by suspected vandals.

Video footage confirmed that several rail clips had been dismantled during the early hours of the day.

According to community members, the damage could lead to a serious accident if the relevant authorities fail to take immediate action to repair the tracks. They lamented that the criminals carried out the act at night and stressed the need for urgent intervention before train operations resume along the route.

Similarly, the residents called on security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to deploy personnel to the area to protect government assets along the corridor.

Confirming the vandalism, the NRC shared a video of the damaged section and announced that the stolen clips had been replaced.

“A vandalized railway track was reported at Agbarho and promptly investigated by track and safety officers. The stolen clips have been replaced, and the track is now safe.

“However, due to the incident, the WITS 01 train on May 12, 2025, will depart 40 minutes late,” the NRC stated.

