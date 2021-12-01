Vandals of IBEDC equipment in Ibadan convicted

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has announced that two suspects have been convicted and sentenced to terms of three months and two years imprisonment for vandalism of its transformer and electric cables at the Grade A, Customary Court of Appeal, Ibadan and Magistrate Court, Moniya, Ibadan on October 15, 2021 and November 22, 2021 respectively.

The convicts, Yusuff Olatunji and Ademola Toheeb were charged to court at different times on count charges of vandalism and theft.

Olatunji bagged three months while Toheeb got two years imprisonment.

According to IBEDC, “The convictions underscore our current stance of zero tolerance to all illegal activities within our network.”

It added that “Furthermore, the management of IBEDC hereby reiterates its commitment to sanitize its network from nefarious activities such as vandalism, energy theft and staff assault. “To this end, we appeal to individuals and communities to collaborate with us to stall this menace, by reporting any of these illegal activities, via our Whistleblowing channels clearly communicated on our website, social media pages, TV and radio programmes, and so on.

“In addition, customers can support us by monitoring electricity installations within their communities.”

