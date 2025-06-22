Vandals are constant threat to stable electricity supply — TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said vandals remain a constant threat to providing stable electricity supply in Nigeria as they intensify attacks on critical transmission and grid infrastructure across the country.

According to the Company, it operates a vast transmission network comprising 111 330kV lines stretching 8,792km and 163 132kV lines covering 7,933km and these lines connect to 57 330/132/33kV and 186 132/33kV substations nationwide, supported by 18,456 330kV and 22,704 132kV towers making the grid’s static wheeling capacity to stand at 8,700MW.

The General Manager, Technical Services, TCN, Engineer Ali Sharifai, stated this during a presentation titled “Vandalism on TCN Infrastructure” delivered at the just concluded three-day workshop for Power Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PCAN), in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

According to Sharifai, the attacks have become a major challenge for the company with significant implications for electricity transmission to serve Nigerians. He said 42 acts of vandalism were recorded across its transmission network in the first and second quarters of 2025 which affected no fewer than 178 towers nationwide.

Sharifai added that 2024 and 2025 have been the most difficult years for TCN due to constant sabotage and damage of its facilities by non-state actors.

He said, “In 2024 alone, 86 towers were vandalized, with 26 completely destroyed, plunging several states into darkness. These incidents spanned Abuja, Bauchi, Enugu, Shiroro, Kano, and Port Harcourt regions.

“The crisis escalated in 2025 with 42 separate vandalism incidents recorded in the first half of the year, affecting 178 towers across key regions. Notably, the Port Harcourt region suffered 17 attacks impacting 72 towers while Kaduna and Kano regions saw 35 and 29 towers affected respectively. Other regions hit include Abuja, Enugu, Lagos, Osogbo, and Shiroro.”

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairrs, Ndidi Mbah, in her remarks urged communities to play their roles by guarding critical national assets saying it is by so doing that they are also contributing to economic growth and national development.

PCAN chairman, Obas Esiedesa, while expressing deep appreciation to TCN for organising the workshop, said the knowledge and skills gained from the workshop will improve the quality of the participants’ reporting and will enable them to contribute positively to the discourse on power sector reforms and progress.

