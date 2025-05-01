ValueJet set to launch Lagos to Banjul route 

Nigerian carrier ValueJet is set to launch its inaugural flight to Banjul, The Gambia on May 15th, 2025.

The airline will operate direct flights from Lagos to Banjul, providing a vital air link between two of West Africa’s most dynamic regions.

This new service aimed to boost the Gambia’s growing tourism industry and strengthen economic ties between Nigeria and The Gambia.

ValueJet’s flights to Banjul will depart Lagos on Thursdays and Sundays at 9:00 pm, arriving at 11:30 pm.

Return flights will depart Banjul on Mondays and Fridays at 12:30 am, arriving in Lagos at 5:00 am.

The carrier said it would operate these flights from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s new terminal in Lagos.

Tickets for the new route are currently available on the airline’s website, (link unavailable).

This launch marks a significant milestone in ValueJet’s expansion plans within West Africa, as the airline aims to connect more destinations along the West Coast.

According to Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi, Managing Director and Accountable Manager of ValueJet, the introduction of this route aligns with the airline’s vision to enhance travel options and connectivity within West Africa.

Majekodunmi emphasized the airline’s commitment to safe, reliable, and convenient air travel across the region, stating that this new service will open new opportunities for trade and tourism between Nigeria and The Gambia.

The airline’s expansion into The Gambia is expected to foster closer economic ties and promote cultural exchanges between the two nations.

By offering direct flights, ValueJet is poised to play a key role in making travel within West Africa more accessible and convenient.