Valuables destroyed as fire razes storey building in Ebonyi

Fire has razed a storey building in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, destroying valuables inside.

The incident was said to have occurred as a result of an alleged surge after the power supply was restored in the area.

Speaking to journalists at the scene of the incident, the Chief Fire Service Officer, Mr Raphael Ibiam, said the service received a distress call on the inferno and mobilized to the scene.

He added that the service was contacted very late and that was why the inferno caused much damage.

£You can see the firefighters. It was late before we were contacted. You can see the enormous damage, many valuables destroyed.” he said.

One of the affected residents, Okoro Mkpuma, who is a staff member of Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo, said he was in his place of work when he was informed that the building was on fire.

“On getting there, I saw that the whole building was on fire. We have no place to sleep. I lost cash and that of my wife that somebody gave her to keep. All my children are students and their documents have been destroyed. I don’t know where to start,” he said.

