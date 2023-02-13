“This occasion though significant in the lives of people globally, brings a lot of cause to worry about, as the expression of love, especially among adolescents, youths and other diverse populations most often falls out of context.

“This period is observed to witness a high rate of indiscriminate sexual activities and other amoral behaviours that lead to uninformed decisions among many. This development most often than not exposes many people to a high risk of contracting HIV/AIDS and other Sexually Transmitted Infections.

“As we express love for our partners during this Valentine’s Day, remember to love wisely. As members of a wider society your health and productivity count to your nuclear and extended families and the entire country.

“Nigeria stands to benefit from the pool of your contributions. So I urge you to desist from practices that might expose you to risks of contracting HIV/AIDS and/or other sexually transmitted diseases as we commemorate these special days. Once again I urge you to love wisely, share love, and not the virus”.





“It is essential to reduce the trend of new HIV infection in Nigerian youths through preaching abstinence, and for those who cannot abstain, to use condoms which prevent STIs including HIV and unwanted pregnancies.

“It has become important to ensure condom option is made available as a preventive measure to youths and people of reproductive age who cannot abstain from sex, with new HIV infections highest among young people aged 15-24 years and with the national data suggesting that about 4.2 percent of young people (ages 15-24) are living with HIV.”

In his closing remarks, He urged Nigerians to prioritize their health and avoid risky behaviour as the country commemorates Valentine’s Day.

With women being the most affected group, particularly in the context of the 1.9 million people living with HIV in Nigeria in 2021, Dr. Aliyu stressed the need for individuals to know their HIV status and see treatment if necessary.

Notably, the National AIDS and STDs Control Programme reports that 90% of Nigerians who are HIV positive are aware of their status, with 98% of those individuals on treatment and 95% achieving viral suppression.

As of September 2022, over 1.6 million people living with HIV in Nigeria were receiving treatment, marking a significant increase from 838,020 individuals in 2017.

With the number of HIV treatment sites expanding from 251 in 2007 to 2,262 in 2020, the country is making strides in its efforts to control the spread of HIV and improve the health and well-being of its citizens.

