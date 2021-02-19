Valentine: Day of love or lust?

FOR every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction according to Isaac Newton. February 14 every year is a memorable one because of the celebration of Valentine.

This love feast is a traditional global celebration that comes with fanfare has its merits and demerits; it is a sort of mixed bag.

Many have abused the day to engage in worthless activities, this superlative flowery word ‘love’ to some mean pure love without strings attached while to some, it is a monosyllabic misplaced act of lust.

The Saint Valentine’s evolution of love is charitable giving, not exploitation in whatever guise.

If the context of a word is not known, abuse may be inevitable. Let everyone, especially youths, be guided.

Lucky Ejemasa, Lagos.

