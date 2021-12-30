Vaccination, not self-medication, protects from COVID — Prof Alonge

Amidst increasing cases of COVID-19 infection, Chairman, Oyo State COVID-19 Technical Task Force, Professor Temitope Alonge has urged Nigerians to desist from self-medication in the name of protecting themselves from COVID-19 but rather get vaccinated.

Professor Alonge, speaking at the commissioning of Peaceful Streams Foundation’s daycare centre for the elderly in Ibadan, said indulging in self-medication to prevent COVID-19 infection is dangerous.

According to him, “Absolutely, it is dangerous. They can have zinc overload that can damage their kidneys and liver. An iron overload can destroy the spleen and liver. Also, an accumulation of Vitamin 12 is dangerous to health.

“People are taking in tablet form or concentrated form what naturally they would take in from food and fruits. Rather, they should get vaccinated and maintain the non-pharmacology measures for infection prevention — social distancing, wear a face mask and regular hand washing — and they will be okay.”

Professor Alonge said aside from getting fully vaccinated, Nigerians can improve their immunity against COVID-19 by taking plenty of fruits and vegetables, resting well and taking plenty of fluids.

He also stated that one death had been recorded from Omicron, the latest strain of the COVID-19 virus, in Oyo State.

According to him, “We think that it is because it has mutated too many times. It has lost the power to damage. It has the ability to make the person gets sick but not as bad if one is vaccinated. The vaccine does not give you 100% protection but if fully vaccinated, you stand a better chance of a very mild infection that does not require hospitalisation.

The don declared that mass vaccination in the community is important to also reduce the number of people that will develop the severe form of COVID-19 and then will require hospitalisation.

