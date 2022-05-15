Vacate our office complex, NURTW tells MC Oluomo

The National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) has asked members of the newly inaugurated Lagos State Park Management Committee headed by Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) to vacate Ladoje, Agege Lagos State secretariat of the union.

The Chairman of the caretaker committee for Lagos State council of the union, Alhaji Fatai Adesina (Akeweje), stated this while briefing the press over the weekend.

It will be recalled that the former Lagos State Chairman of the NURTW, Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), had last month publicly renounced his membership in the union.

And he has since led his followers to the Lagos State Government’s newly formed state parks management committee.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Alhaji Adesina (Akeweje) appealed to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to compel MC Oluomo and his followers to stop using the NURTW secretariat since they are no longer members of the union.

“It is very improper and negates common sense. You renounced your membership in the union, but you still hold tight to the property of the union.





“We are appealing to the state government to help talk to the members of the committee to vacate our office. That complex belongs to the NURTW and since you said you are no longer a member, courtesy demands that you drop all the union’s property in your possession.”

Adesina also said, “We are all card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and this is election period; we don’t want anything that will affect the peace in the state, hence our appeal to Oluomo and his people to leave our property.

“One of the terms of reference given to us is to collect all the union’s property, including cash from executives of the former administration and we are determined to do this.”

