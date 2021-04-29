Uzodinma/Okorocha crisis: Eastern Palm University suspends academic activities

The Eastern Palm University, Ogboko in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, owned by the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has announced the suspension of the current academic session and all academic activities of the institution which begins this Friday, April 30, 2021.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Turla Badejo, disclosed this at a press conference in Owerri on Wednesday.

He said that the suspension of academic activities of the institution was a result of the ongoing impasse between the proprietor of the institution and founder of Rochas Foundation, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and the Imo State government.

Professor Badejo added that the suspension of academic activities would stand pending when the lingering controversy between the two parties is resolved.

According to him, based on the directives from both the Commissioner for Education in Imo State and the proprietor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, the authority of the University had no option than to suspend all academic activities to enable students to go home pending the outcome of ongoing court case.

He said that the suspension order was coming when the academic calendar was already at the fourth session, with the final year students of the institution already writing their final year examination.

The VC condemned in strong terms the removal of the University billboard and it’s replacement with the proposed rename K.O Mbadiwe University, by the officials of the state government.

Also in a press statement issued to journalists and endorsed by the Public Relations Officer, Odanwa Augustins Ituma, the University authority condemned what it described as antics and action by the state government which it said had disrupted the academic activities in the institution.

Such action, the statement added, had stirred an air of panic and discomfort in a public place designed to bring a sense of purpose to the young bright within its walls.

The statement reiterated the university’s determination towards building the Rochas Foundation to provide free education to the graduates of its free schools throughout the country.

It added that currently the institution has 309 students, out of which 286 are on Rochas Foundation scholarship, and regretted that the students would be affected by the unforeseen development.

It enjoined the parents of the students to remain patient while expressing optimism that the ongoing impasse surrounding the institution would be resolved amicably.