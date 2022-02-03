Uzodinma has changed face of Imo through monumental projects ― Emelumba

The Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba, has said that Governor Hope Uzodinma has changed the narrative in the state through the implementation of monumental projects, which have direct impacts on the welfare and general well being of the citizenry.

He contended that these visible developmental projects spread across Imo negate the stand of the opposition that the governor had not performed since assumptions of office.

Emelumba made these disclosures in Owerri, capital of Imo State while conducting journalists round several projects implemented by Uzodinma’s administration over the past two years in road infrastructure, health, education, urban renewal and agricultural sectors.

According to him, “journalists seeing things for themselves was the only way for people to believe that Governor Hope Uzodinma who took office two years ago was not only fulfilling his campaign promises but also determined to transform Imo state according to his developmental vision.

“It is instructive that Uzodinma who assumed office amidst the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and the Endsars riots had pledged to turn the state around irrespective of the rot he met on the ground. He met a dysfunctional civil service. He met an infrastructure that had been run down. He met a dispirited workforce. Above all, he met an abandoned Government House.

“However, when the journalists visited the state secretariat which by 2020 was competing with a piggery in status, things were different. The structures had been revamped. Basic facilities like water and electricity have been restored. Working facilities have been provided and a conducive environment created for enhanced productivity.

“The Uzodinma’s road revolution sounds like a myth until one sees the roads for themselves. When the governor took over, almost all the roads were impassable. Even some people blamed the new governor for the poor state of the roads which started collapsing from 2011.

“Not one to engage in blame games, Uzodinma began the rehabilitation of the roads the very first month he assumed office. He began with Owerri roads before moving to the hinterlands. By the time President Muhammadu Buhari visited last year, a total of 90 roads were being worked on. By January this year, 32 of the road projects had been completed while serious work is ongoing at the rest including the signature dual Owerri- Orlu road and Owerri- Okigwe road.

“They also saw the Owerri waterworks known in local parlance as Otamiri. The facility had been abandoned for a quarter of a century. Uzodinma brought it back to life and today water is flowing from the public taps for the first time in years. More pumping machines have been procured by the governor and installed. Many parts of the city outside Owerri municipal are now enjoying the public water supply,” Emelumba remarked.

