Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has been named new Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum to replace the immediate past Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who has finished his tenure as Governor of the North West state and has ceased to be member of the Forum.

Governor Uzodimma was introduced to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee on Wednesday at a meeting with the party national officers held at the party national secretariat. His Yobe State counterpart, Governor Mai Mala Buni would serve as Vice Chairman of the Forum.

Addressing the APC NWC, Governor Uzodimma said the forum of Governors of the ruling party would be ready to work with the leadership of the party at all times.

He said: “We are very delighted to be with you in this meeting after the last electoral victory of our great party. To also use the opportunity to congratulate you, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) for the wonderful showing you did during the last elections.

“There is no doubt that Progressives Governors Forum has been in place before this time and there is no doubt that we are loyal members of our great party.

“I want to assure you that the APC governors understand very clearly that the government each of us are presiding over belongs to the party and we know both at the federal and sub-national level,the government belongs to APC, it is APC-led government.

“Under my watch, we will be very close to the party. The purpose of the forum is to have impetus to the activities of the party and the government. We are only going to act as salesmen that will market the policies and programmes of government.

“Arising from the manifesto promised to the people before the election, I can assure that you had a team and working together with the kind of men I have seen as Progressives Governors members, I think we have gotten all it would take to ensure that policies of our government were fully marketed.

“APC is the only party we have got in Nigeria. The governors of APC seem to be the most active governors in Nigeria. So, my assurance is that we are just constructive partners to work with the party and our loyalty to the party is absolute.

“And indeed, the party will become the envy of other parties in Africa.

“Whatever that we did not get before, I am sure under my leadership, the party will get it. It is going to be a synergy, we can’t do much without you and conversely I don’t think you can do much without us. So, we are married in this business and there is no going back.”





National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu in his remarks, urged the governors not to fail the electorate.

“For us, anything that we will want to say to you is adherence to the manifesto as much as you can. We have a general framework for the governance of the country and you represent those who fly the flag of the party and it is expected that whatever you do, you will have in mind the manifesto that the party gives the country.

“You as the Chief Executive Officers of the states must key into this manifesto but there are peculiarities, there are priorities you must have set and you are bound to do as much as you can to meet the expectations of those who voted for us.

“We are in a very difficult moment and you have come at a very difficult period. Even with the timing of the lifting of the fuel subsidy, this is going to be very specially challenging to us, particularly to you because you are where it matters most. From national politics, you are the shock absorbers in the various states of the federation. You live with the people. You wake up with the people and you work with them. The expectation is that you could have a better appreciation of their pains as citizens of this country. So, a lot of expectations will be on you as governors of the federating units of this great country.

“As far as the party is concerned, we will give you every cooperation you need. If you have any problem, turn to us and we will give you the best advice as we can. But whatever we do with you, you are the one wearing the shoes and know where it pinches. “

