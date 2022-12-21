Uzodimma presents N447bn 2023 budget to Imo Assembly

On Tuesday, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State presented a budget of N447.4 billion for 2023 to the Imo House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget, tagged “Budget of Wealth Expansion the Governor said it was made up of N150.4 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 22 per cent and N373.5 billion capital expenditure, representing 78 per cent.

The governor said the objective of the budget was to satisfy the people’s desires by delivering sustainable dividends of democracy to the Imo people and expanding wealth for the Imo people.

He added that the budget would put the wellbeing of the people at the centre of governance through massive reconstruction of dilapidated infrastructures in urban and rural areas.

He assured the Assembly of his “undying support and commitment to the well-being of all Imo people” adding that there would be no room for misappropriation of funds in his government.

The governor commended the House for its solidarity to his administration and pledged to “vigorously pursue the implementation of policies, programmes and projects captured in the budget” when approved.

The Speaker of the House, Emeka Nduka in his speech said that the budget presentation provided an opportunity for a “retrospective look at past years with a view to improving on the future”.

He assured that the budget would be passed in good time to enable the governor “continue his good works in 2023”.

Mr Nduka expressed confidence that the budget would address the people’s aspirations by providing infrastructure across the state.

He further thanked the governor for reconstructing a “world-class, digitalised” House Of Assembly complex, adding that it was evident that the 2022 appropriation bill was judiciously dispensed.

He adjourned the plenary to December 21 for consideration and second reading of the proposed budget.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE