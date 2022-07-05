Uzodimma appoints new general manager of ENTRACO in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has approved the appointment of Eng. Nzewodo Franklin Nkemakolam as the new General Manager of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO).

The appointment of Nkemakolam takes immediate effect.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Owerri by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, he said he took into consideration of Nkemakolam’s training as an engineer and the track record of performance in the places he had worked.

He urged him to bring to bear in his new office the same commitment and industry he is noted for.

The governor urged the new GM to make an enduring mark at ENTRACO so that posterity will be kind to him.

The GM Nkemakolam hails from Amawon, in Owerri Municipal Council of Imo State.

