Due to necessary renovations for proper positioning to meet the required standard of a federal medical centre, the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Akwa Ibom State, has announced a temporary relocation of its Accident and Emergency (A&E) department.

The announcement was contained in a press statement endorsed by the Assistant Director/Head of Information Unit, Mr Umoh Offong and made available to Tribune correspondent yesterday.

It says the department will operate from the former Community Officer’s Training School, which is located beside the A&E building, within the hospital premises.

“The latest development is born out of the usual patient-centred approach to service, which has become the Hallmark of the hospital in recent times, under the leadership of Prof. Emem Bassey.

“The relocation is to enable us to renovate the building, to meet the required standard expected of an institution like the UUTH”. The release reads in parts.

It hinted that the renovation which started on Monday, May 22nd, would last for six months and is expected to be completed in November 2023.

Related News No Content Available

The release however called on all patients, intended ones and the general public to give the institution maximum corporation in the cause of the work.

“We are calling on our patients and indeed the general public, to cooperate and bear with us as the renovation commenced on Monday, May 22nd 2023 and is expected to last six months”. The release concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…





‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…