UTME 2025: Over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200 — JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200 out of 400 in the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was disclosed in a statistical analysis published on Monday, preceding the release of the results later this week.

According to JAMB, out of the 1,955,069 candidates, only 420,415 candidates scored above 200.

In a statement which followed the released data, JAMB said, “40,247 underage candidates were permitted to demonstrate their exceptional abilities. However, only 467 of these candidates (1.16%) achieved scores that meet the threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, with their performance in the subsequent three stages still pending.

“Of the total number registered, 97 candidates were involved in examination infractions, while 2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices.

“Additionally, 71,701 candidates were absent. Those facing biometric challenges are also under investigation, and those who are cleared will be rescheduled for examination at designated centers.

“Furthermore, few of the results, including those of blind candidates and others in the JEOG candidates group, are still being processed.

“A press conference to announce the individual results of candidates and to facilitate result checking will be held later this week.”

