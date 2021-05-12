UTME 2021: Bauchi speaker purchases 50 JAMB forms for students in Ningi

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman has purchased 50 JAMB forms for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to Ningi Students Union (NISU) and all selected students are undergoing JAMB Coaching Programme by Ningi Merit Educational Foundation (NIMEF).

While Presenting the forms to the leaders of the two bodies, the Speaker said that the gesture is in continuation of his educational initiative which he started before he ventured into politics in order to give back to society.

The Speaker who was represented by his Spokesperson, Abdul Ahmad Burra explained that he has a great passion for the promotion of education in his Constituency hence the reason he deemed it fit to provide the free JAMB forms to the students so that they will have the opportunity to further their education at tertiary level.

Abubakar Suleiman who expressed his strong belief said that education is what will uplift Ningi to an enviable status, and vowed to continue intervening and providing various initiatives to support students and education in the area and the state in general.

While urging the associations to make judicious use of the donation, implored the beneficiaries to read hard so that all of them will be admitted into various universities across the country.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Ningi Merit Educational Foundation (NIMEF) Pharmacist Haruna Hassan thanked the Speaker for the donation which he said has been his tradition for many years.

According to him, NIMEF is a non-profit, non-governmental, non-partisan and voluntary organisation with the sole aim of assisting students of senior secondary schools to actualise their dreams as well as guiding them in meeting the educational needs of Ningi Local Government so as to become part of the functional members of the society and the world at large.

He added that the Foundation has selected 30 brilliant students from nine secondary schools across the local government for this year’s UTME/JAMB coaching in order to prepare them for the examination and counsel them on courses and institutions selection.

Also Speaking, the President of Ningi Students Union (NISU) Abdulfatah Ahmad, expressed gratitude on behalf of students of the local government to the Speaker for the donation and his support to the Union for many years.

He pledges that they will make judicious use of the donation and urged the Speaker to maintain the tempo as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

