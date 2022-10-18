Utilise your financial resources to help the needy, Adegoke urges wealthy Nigerians

A traditional chief in Ibadanland, Adegboyega Adegoke, on Tuesday, urged well-meaning Nigerians to use their wealth to help the poor in the country.

Adegoke, who is the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland, in a message to felicitate an Ibadan-born businessman and owner of Ilaji Hotel and Resorts, Chief Dotun Sanusi, on his 54th birthday, said by giving to the less privileged, the rich are contributing their quota towards ensuring peace and tranquillity in the society.

He maintained that the country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder with the number of the poor increasing daily, describing the development as worrisome, saying government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of providing social welfare for the citizenry.

Describing Sanusi as a renowned investor and a philanthropist, who is using his wealth for the socio-economic and human development of Oyo State and the country, Adegoke underscored the need for prominent Nigerians, and corporate organisation to intensify their interventions in the society in order to ensure the comfort of the downtrodden.

He stated: “This business mogul remains a shining example for his virtue and entrepreneurship from an early age. He has pursued his career with diligence and perseverance to build some of the state’s largest resort and tourism centres.”

