Latest News

Utah trucker held without bail after girls found locked in freezing trailer

Esther Amao
Utah, United State taxi driver

A 28-year-old truck driver in Utah, United States, has been ordered to remain in custody without bail after two girls were found locked inside his refrigerated trailer following a traffic accident in Lindon.

Authorities identified the driver as Jacob Ortell Scott, who was arrested on Wednesday after Utah State Troopers discovered a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old girl trapped in the back of his truck along Interstate 15.

Court documents revealed that troopers noticed “two sets of eyes” during a routine inspection of the trailer. Scott initially feigned surprise before admitting that children were inside after conferring with his passenger, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girls had endured a nearly two-hour journey from Huntington, Utah, confined in the freezing compartment, which was set at 30 degrees Fahrenheit and dropped as low as 29.5 degrees. Investigators also found bedding inside the trailer. Officials noted the children had no means of escaping on their own.

ALSO READ: Four Chinese men abducted, one soldier killed in Kogi

Agents from the Utah State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Child and Family Services later interviewed the victims.

Scott was briefly taken to a hospital for a possible hand injury before being booked into Utah County Jail. Judge Sean Petersen ruled that he should be held without bail, citing “substantial evidence” and describing him as a “substantial danger” to others.

Court records indicate Scott has prior misdemeanor convictions but no felony history. At press time, no lawyer had been assigned to represent him.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

Share This Article
Previous Article Yabo-Shagari map of Sokoto, Sokoto residents fleeing bandits feared dead in boat mishap
Next Article NAF airstrikes Insecurity: NAF airstrikes kill 25 terrorists in Bula, Yobe-Banki axis

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×