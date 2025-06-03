USSD charges to be deducted from airtime — NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed banks to start deducting Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) charges directly from customers’ mobile airtime, effective June 3, 2025.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced this change in billing method, aligning with the NCC’s End-User Billing (EUB) model.

According to UBA, each USSD session will attract a charge of ₦6.98 per 120 seconds. Customers will receive a consent prompt at the start of each session, and airtime will only be deducted upon confirmation and availability of the bank to deliver the service.

In a customer notice titled: “New NCC-Mandated USSD Billing Process,” and despatched to customers on Tuesday, the bank said commencing June 3, 2025, charges for USSD transactions will no longer be deducted from customers’ bank accounts but directly from their mobile airtime balance.

The change is in uniform with the NCC’s End-User Billing (EUB) model, which mandates mobile network operators to deduct charges for USSD sessions directly from users’ airtime.

“In line with the directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), please be informed that effective June 3, 2025, charges for USSD banking services will no longer be deducted from your bank account.

“Going forward, these charges will be deducted directly from your mobile airtime balance in accordance with the NCC’s End-User Billing (EUB) model,” UBA said in a notice sent to its customers on Tuesday.

The UBA’s notice stated that each USSD session will attract a charge of ₦6.98 per 120 seconds.

At the beginning of each session, customers will receive a consent prompt, and airtime will only be deducted upon confirmation provided the bank is available to deliver the requested service.

Furthermore, UBA encouraged customers who may not be comfortable with the new billing system to discontinue the use of the USSD channel.

The bank also advised

users to explore alternative digital platforms such as its mobile banking app, and internet banking for a more seamless experience.

The management said the new billing structure is part of ongoing efforts to streamline USSD charges and ensure transparency in financial transactions conducted via mobile networks, aligning with the NCC’s directive.