Using urine to cure eyesore, redness can lead to blindness — Ophthalmologist

A consultant ophthalmologist, Dr Festus Oshoba, has cautioned against the application of harmful substances to treat eye redness.

He specifically warned against the use of human or cow urine as a remedy for eye conditions, noting that it could lead to blindness.

Dr Oshoba gave the warning during the 26th Annual Faculty Lecture of Ophthalmology, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, themed ‘Force Majeure, Masquerade and Attainment of Universal Eye Care in Nigeria’, held in Lagos.

He emphasised the need for proper medical care, discouraging self-help, self-medication, and the application of harmful substances to treat eye conditions.

“If you observe any eye condition, go to the clinic and stop using things that will not cure the disease but increase it. When we talk about physical health, the eyes have more than 50 per cent sensory input to the brain. The eye is the light of the body. Through it, we can appreciate the world around us and be productive,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Dr Olatunji Kayode Olowolafe, pledged the faculty’s commitment to improving the surgical outcomes of its trainees and fellows.

Speaking on the annual faculty lecture, Dr Olowolafe, the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, stated that it was aimed at promoting ophthalmology training and enhancing access to eye care.

According to him, it also seeks to encourage partnerships and sponsorships, honour outstanding fellows, raise funds for educational initiatives, and support residency training through updated equipment, resources, and workshops.

He said, “The Faculty of Ophthalmology has certified 454 fellows since 1969. Yet, the production rate remains low. I am informed that this lecture series is one of the efforts to address that gap—by raising awareness, attracting support, and strengthening training.

“Since 1997, the lecture has featured thought leaders who have addressed themes spanning glaucoma, cataract blindness, diabetic eye disease, training standards, and sustainable eye care. Today marks the 26th lecture in this prestigious series. Dr. Festus Oshoba will speak on a timely and powerful topic: ‘Force Majeure, Masquerades, and the Attainment of Universal Eye Care in Nigeria.’ I understand that the faculty plans to establish a Surgical Simulation Centre—a critical step in improving cataract surgery training and patient safety. This centre will have equipment for ophthalmic skills, as well as high-fidelity tools like the Eyesi Surgical Simulator (which is estimated at $100,000) and microscopes (estimated at $25,000). This lab will enable world-class training in cataract, oculoplastic surgery, and refraction.

“Cataract remains the leading cause of preventable blindness in Nigeria, largely due to the shortage of well-trained ophthalmologists. On behalf of the Tunji Olowolafe Foundation, I hereby commit to funding this Simulation Centre in honour of Mrs Gbemisola Olutayo Olowolafe (née Seton)—in pursuit of our mission to advance education, healthcare, and sustainable development in Nigeria, starting from Are-Ekiti.

“True leadership is measured by impact. And we remain committed to empowering lives through lasting investments. I warmly congratulate my friend, brother, and fellow alumnus of the University of Ilorin, Dr Festus Oshoba, and wish him eloquence and excellence in his delivery.”

The Chairman, Faculty of Ophthalmology, NPMCN, Professor Charles Bekibele, decried the shortage of ophthalmologists and called for an endowment fund towards acquiring a simulator-assisted cataract surgery training machine, which costs over $100,000.

He said, “The training needs of our faculty is huge, with a population of over 200 million Nigerians (400,000 having operable cataract) but only about 500 certified ophthalmologists, and only about half of them actively carrying out cataract surgery due to several barriers, including poor outcome. The faculty is determined to improve the surgical outcome of its trainees and fellows.

"One of our accredited training centres, at Ibadan, the Eleta Eye Institute, was recently promised a simulator-assisted cataract surgery training machine, which is expected to revolutionise cataract surgery training with subsequent improved outcome in Nigeria. However, more of this equipment is needed both at the College and in other regions within the country. We are therefore using the opportunity of today's lecture and the launching of our endowment fund to request your kind support and generous donation towards acquiring this equipment, whose cost is over $100,000."

