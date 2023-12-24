Chibuzor Mbaebie, a Nigerian who is currently based in the United Kingdom in pursuit of a Master’s degree in International Management, is a seasoned fashion designer and the owner of StylewithJessy. In this interview with ALIYU ABDULKAREEM, she shares insights into her creative process, key milestones, and the distinctive aspects of her fashion brand, among other issues.

How did you get into the fashion industry, and what inspired you to pursue this career?

My journey into fashion began with a deep-rooted interest. This dates back to when I graduated from Imo State University in 2012, with a BSc in Business Management.

In 2016, being inspired by my mother’s skills, I ventured into fashion school, laying the foundation for my own fashion business upon graduation.

While growing my business and overcoming the challenges that I faced as an entrepreneur in Nigeria, I felt the need for broader business knowledge and knew it was paramount to my vision for global expansion, I went on to pursue a Master’s in International Management at Anglia Ruskin University Cambridge, United Kingdom.

However, my fashion business continues to thrive back home in Nigeria being managed by my trusted and able staff.

I can certainly say that my dedication to learning and business acumen has been pivotal in my journey thus far.

I come from a family where fashion skills run deep — my grandmother and mother, whose talents I’ve inherited. Despite this, I chose to enhance my abilities, leading me to fashion school. It was there that I refined my skills and learnt to create outfits with a professional finishing.

Fashion is my ultimate inspiration, and turning the sketches in my mind into tangible designs is what truly fuels my passion.

Can you share some key milestones or achievements in your fashion career that have contributed to your success?

The fashion industry isn’t without its challenges, but I’ve learned to cherish every small achievement along the way. One of my proudest accomplishments has been mentoring students who have established their own successful fashion businesses. Additionally, I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned fashion houses and export my designs abroad and this has been a rewarding experience.”

In what way do you stay updated on the latest trends and innovations within the fashion industry?

To keep up with the dynamic fashion landscape, I utilize several methods. Attending fashion shows, exhibitions, and industry events allows me to immerse myself in current trends. I also stay connected with fashion publications, both online and in print, to stay informed about emerging styles and technologies.

Networking within the fashion community provides valuable insights, while regular online research keeps me updated on the latest innovations. I also prioritize continuous learning by participating in workshops and courses to ensure my skills remain at the forefront of this constantly evolving industry.”

What sets your fashion business apart from others?

What makes my fashion brand different is how I focus on making unique pieces and personalising experiences to reflect each customer’s style. I use high quality materials and skilled artisans to ensure the best quality is delivered while keeping my pieces timeless and yet trendy.

To stay competitive, I constantly strive for improvement. Gathering feedback from clients helps me refine my services to better suit their needs. I also embrace new technologies and techniques to boost efficiency while maintaining high standards.

Building strong customer relationships through exceptional service and consistent communication is another crucial aspect. Ultimately, it’s this commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction that sets my business apart and keeps it thriving in the market.

What plans or strategies do you have for expanding your fashion business, especially considering the current market trends?

To grow my fashion business with today’s trends, I’m considering a few ideas. In-as-much as I have some retailers in Nigeria, Canada, America and United Kingdom, I still have to expand my product range to attract more customers, retailers or focus on eco-friendly production to appeal to those who care about sustainability. Using online platforms like social media for sales and marketing is crucial nowadays.

Partnering with influencers, more retailers abroad or other brands could also help get more attention. Lastly, I’ll pay close attention to what customers want and adjust my offerings to stay competitive in the ever-changing fashion world.”

How do you ensure the quality and craftsmanship of your tailored products, and what measures do you take to meet or exceed customer expectations?

To make sure my bespoke pieces are top-notch, I start by choosing great materials and working closely with skilled craftspeople. I check the quality at every step to make sure each piece is excellent. To go above what customers expect, attention to details and finishings of every single piece that I make. In summary, emphasis is made on quality control.

Can you elaborate on any challenges you’ve faced in the tailoring industry and how you’ve overcome them to strengthen your business?

One significant challenge I faced in the fashion industry was establishing my brand’s visibility both online and offline amidst tough competition. To tackle this, I focused on building a unique identity for my designs, emphasizing their distinctiveness in style and quality.

Additionally, I engaged actively on social media platforms, showcasing my work and connecting with potential clients. Over time, consistent dedication and networking efforts helped me gain recognition, gradually overcoming the initial hurdles of establishing a foothold in the industry.

How do you build and maintain strong relationships with clients, and what role does customer feedback play in shaping your services?

Maintaining strong customer relationships involves consistent communication and a focus on their needs beyond transactions. I make sure to regularly engage with customers, offering personalized follow-ups, exclusive deals, and attentive service to show genuine care.

Customer feedback is important to my business. We actively seek input through surveys, reviews, and direct conversations. This feedback guides our improvements, helping us refine our offerings and enhance the overall customer experience to stay in line with evolving preferences.

Are there specific demographic trends or customer preferences that you’ve observed, and how do these influence your business decisions and offering?

I have noticed more interest in sustainable fashion, especially from younger customers like millennials and Gen Z. So, I use eco-friendly materials in my designs. These groups also prefer personalized experiences, so I offer Bespoke options.

Also, more people are shopping online, especially the younger customers. That’s why I’ve focused on making my online store better. I want it to be easy and enjoyable for them to shop and get what they want.

