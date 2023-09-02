United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) has reached the 500,000-user milestone.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Cristian Munduate, made this known on Saturday in Abuja in a statement made available to newsmen by the UNICEF Communication Specialist, Geoffrey Njoku.

“Marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s education journey, Federal Ministry of Education (FME) and UNICEF, celebrate the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) reaching the 500,000-user milestone,” UNICEF stated.

The Nigeria Learning Passport, NLP, is an online e-learning platform with mobile and offline capabilities, enabling continuous access to quality education.

Launched in March 2022 by the Federal Ministry of Education and UNICEF, and powered by Microsoft, the NLP now operates actively across 18 states, and with over 15,000 curriculum-aligned resources available in English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba, the platform boasts a versatile offering.

Munduate, said this achievement stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to modernising the educational landscape, ensuring every Nigerian child can access quality education tailored to their needs.

She said: “Reaching 500,000 users isn’t just a reflection of a successful platform but of the government’s visionary leadership and dedication to its citizens. As we set our sights on 1.5 million NLP users by 2024, the continued strategic guidance and involvement of FME will be invaluable.

“Digital learning has emerged as the future of education, and by investing in the Nigeria Learning Passport, Nigeria is paving the way for children and young adults to thrive in a digital economy.

“The NLP offers interactive simulations and cutting-edge courses in fields such as computer and agricultural science, empowering the younger generation with the requisite skills for the future,” she stated.

Bolade Ayomide, a fourteen-year-old student at the Government Senior College Agege, Lagos was quoted as saying, “I stay on top of my class work at home or school, and I like that they are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the NLP platform.

“I was impressed at the selection of courses available on the NLP platform– everything from biology to mathematics to entrepreneurial and secretarial studies”.





UNICEF further explained that teachers, too, benefit immensely from the platform, accessing invaluable resources for professional development, ensuring that they are adequately equipped to provide dynamic, interactive learning experiences, adding that parents and caregivers were not left out, as they could support their child’s learning trajectory, starting from an early age with the platform’s playful learning courses.

Part of the statement read: “Users can also track their progress and achievements via the platform’s personal learning record.

“With the support of Airtel Africa, the NLP is accessible at no cost on all Airtel devices. IHS Towers is also providing support to ensure that schools are connected to the internet.

“These public-private partnerships have ensured that the digital learning divide is being bridged, and every child, regardless of connectivity access, has an opportunity to learn.

“In our journey to democratize digital education, the role of the private sector, especially partners like Airtel Africa and IHS Towers, has been nothing short of transformative,” added Munduate.

“Their commitment not only amplifies our efforts but ensures that we bridge the digital learning divide effectively. With such strong public-private collaboration, we are confidently advancing towards a future where every Nigerian child, irrespective of connectivity challenges, receives quality education.

“UNICEF and partners are investing in necessary infrastructure, like data, computers, smart devices, internet access, and teacher capacity development, to bring digital learning to every child and young person in Nigeria. Join us on this journey”.

