Use your money to fund education, Ekiti traditional ruler advises politicians

The Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Samuel Adejimi Adu, has advised politicians to channel billions being expended to procure nomination forms to seek elective positions to fund the nation’s decaying university education.

The first-class monarch said this at the weekend while presenting a N16 million worth of Ambulance donated by his community to Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti (BOUESTl).

Addressing the university’s top brass during the handing over ceremony, held at his palace, the traditional ruler upbraided Nigerian leaders for allowing the university education to decay through unwarranted underfunding.

He said, “Our politicians are buying nomination forms to contest at very high prices and the universities are not well funded, while researches are not being carried out. I believe this is bad and unfair.

“These monies can be used to adequately fund our universities, particularly giving our youth employment through research and innovation. Even, the security crises that we have today were because of our poor value system. We have to change our attitude.

“We must continue to say the truth because we will account for all our deeds. I am challenging this university to be different. We want to be seeing its impacts on this community in terms of development within the next 10 years.”





Ogoga hinted that the ambulance was not just donated by Ikere elites, saying, “market men and women, chiefs, technicians and Babalawos all sacrificed to purchase this vehicle. I commend my subjects for their unity of purpose.

“This ambulance will be useful now that the population of students and staff are increasing. This gesture will also help in telling us that we should patronise made in Nigeria goods. We bought it from Innoson Motors.

“We didn’t want to buy ‘Tokunbo ambulance’. If we continue to buy made in Nigeria products, that is the only way we can create jobs for our youth. To all of us here, if we want to buy anything, buy made in Ekiti products, including farm products like pepper, tomato and all that.

“We can’t continue to buy things from foreign countries and expect our youth to get jobs. That is the reason why our university must do research, bring out innovations and give to local industries to make or manufacture their products”, he stated.

In his response, BOUESTI Vice-Chancellor, Professor Victor Adeoluwa, appreciated Oba Adu and Ikere Community for seeing the university as their own, promising that the ambulance would be used in the interest of students and staff in case of any emergency within the institution.

“To let you know that we are striving towards excellence, BOUESTI now has an ICT worth N118 million through donations from somebodies. We have introduced new and novel courses like degrees in Clothing and Textile and Fashion Designing Studies to make us unique,” the VC said.

Describing the gift as stunning and rewarding, Governor Kayode Fayemi, represented by the Education Commissioner, Dr Bimpe Aderiye, appreciated the community for taking the step to help the university.

According to her, “Last year, the community donated a sum of N60million to the university as a take-off grant out of N500m they promised to give to the institution.

“This is a communal love that our forefathers had for education. Kabiyesi, this university will run like no one has ever ran before. The government and individuals will rise to help the university. We will get results sooner than we ever expected.”

