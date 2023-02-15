Idahosa Moses | Benin City

THE creative ingenuity of all 300 level students of Igbinedion University Okada was on display at the mandatory entrepreneurship and creative skills training/exhibition held at the institution’s main campus, Okada.

The exhibition, which the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemoye, said is the 10th in the series since it commenced in the 2013/14 academic year, witnessed the exhibition of products made by the students ranging from foot wares, bread and confectioneries, fruit juice, soap and toiletries, among others.

Besides, specialised skills in tailoring/fashion design, block moulding, hair care/manicure and pedicure; desktop publishing and business centre, including soap and toiletries manufacturing; baking/events management; music/drum-wind and percussion and animal husbandry were also on display to the excitement of participants and invited guests.

The VC said the event marked the conclusion of a mandatory entrepreneurial training, a 2.0 credit unit course for all 300 level students in all disciplines after having been exposed to 14 skill sets.

Ezemoye described efforts by the university in fostering entrepreneurial culture among students and staff as crucial to national development.

He said: “Entrepreneurs have the power to shape the world by developing versatile skills and profitable business schemes needed for human development.

“This is in tandem with Igbinedion University’s overarching goal of ensuring that its graduates leave the university with at least one skill that will enable them to readily find a profitable niche in an economy where youth unemployment has climbed to over 30 percent.

“At the end of the two courses our students offer on entrepreneurship at their 2nd and 3rd years in their undergraduate studies, each of them is required to prepare and submit a business plan.

“The positive impact on the mindset of our students who undertake this programme year in year out has been very encouraging.”





Professor Ezemoye said the university’s model of an ideal entrepreneur is one with particular skill set, a great communicator who understands the power of branding, with great attitude for sale and business strategy.

He charged the students to use the acquired skills to further develop themselves and engender a world of independence and freedom.

In his presentation, Director of Partnership and Coordination, SMEDAN, Dr Friday Okpara, charged the students to strive to identify early the business components in their respective career choices for them to be successful entrepreneurs.

Okpara taught his audience how to start a business with little or no capital by applying what he called the three C’s principles.

