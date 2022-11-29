Use of Duke’s photo to portray Tinubu confirms APC’s dishonesty — Atiku/Okowa Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has said that the use of a photograph of former Cross Rivers governor, Donald Duke, in a documentary to portray a young Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), again confirms the dishonesty of the ruling party’s Presidential Campaign.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the main opposition party campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan issued Tuesday, which affirmed that the action further questions the personal integrity of the APC Presidential Candidate.

The statement, therefore, counseled Tinubu to apologize to Nigerians saying that citizens were “miffed by the reported disingenuous use of Donald Duke’s picture.”

The statement added: “It is instructive to note that the gale of questions and controversies surrounding the personality of the APC Presidential Candidate smacks of merchandise in ‘Oluwole’ market, a Lagos Center where anything was possible.

“Such reputation is less demanding of any individual seeking to lead a nation like Nigeria with over 200 million citizens who are in dire need of a credible, transparent, honest and truthful leader.

“Our campaign believes that Asiwaju Tinubu should apologize to Nigerians for making them believe that he was the one in the said picture of former Governor Duke and using it to gain followership in the documentary that was part of his campaign materials being used to canvass for votes.

“It is not enough for the Tinubu Campaign to engage in conflicting reactions over the reportedly stolen photograph weeks after the identity theft had gained strong traction in public discourse. In fact, it stands in strong validation of allegations against the APC Presidential Candidate.





“Already, the inability of Asiwaju Tinubu and his campaign group to adequately explain his links to the forfeiture of a whopping sum of $460,000 in a narcotic trafficking case, the reported theft of another Nigerian identity for campaign documentary amid other sundry allegations, place huge question around the integrity of Tinubu as an individual.

“It is imperative to state that any candidate who cannot properly and transparently account for his identity is fake and as such is totally undeserving of the votes of Nigerians ahead of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

“Atiku/Okowa campaign hereby counsels Asiwaju Tinubu to do the needful by apologizing to Nigerians for deceiving them and then accept the verdict by the people that he is not in any position to govern a country like Nigeria.”