Use national convention for repositioning, group urges PDP

The national president, Victory Advocates of Nigeria (VAN), Prince Seyi Ajibola, has urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use its forthcoming national convention as a template to correct and restore hope and confidence in the party.

VAN, a registered political pressure group within PDP, was formed to bring together youths and women across the country to enable them to promote ideas, projects, and policy goals of the party.

Frowning at the crises rocking the erstwhile ruling party, VAN during its emergency meeting held over the weekend, appealed to her members to remain resolute and focused noting that the majority of those who contributed to PDP’s setback are the ones leaving or aligning with the ruling party to run PDP aground.

“You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming. But with actions and determination towards change, we can still get it right. Obstacles are inevitable, but quitting isn’t the answer. Don’t let our circumstances hold us back. Sometimes, success means being the first to fail. You don’t need to wait for permission to succeed. It’s all about daily, consistent action.

“Successful organisations are not gifted; they just work hard, then succeed on purpose. The option to succeed is ahead of us. Trusting new ships without a blueprint and control managers might end someone in the midst of a big ocean or being prey to angry fish.

“When a lion doesn’t get its prey, it remains hungry. When the prey saves himself, he has not won, but has saved his life. Finally, you have to make sacrifices to succeed,” the VAN president said.

The group called on the entire PDP family to give the party the benefit of the doubt towards change as bringing down the roof of the party would further damage her (PDP) democratic practice.