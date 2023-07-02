A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has urged the Federal Government to make use of the funds meant for petrol subsidy to improve the welfare of Nigerian citizens.

Ambassador Oguntoyinbo, who stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday said, it is the only way to justify the removal in the first place, and also demonstrate the government’s genuine interest in the socio-economic condition of the Nigerian people.

Ajadi, a gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Ogun in 2023 general elections, while commending the government for the courage in removing the subsidy, said it should not stop there, but go ahead to ensure that other areas of pain for the masses of the country were addressed.

He made example of lack social amenities such as good roads, electricity and pipe-borne water, saying there was no reason for these to continue to be issues in the country now that the government would be saving a huge amount of money through stoppage of fuel subsidy payments.

Ajadi added that sectors like education, health and housing should equally be of concern to the government, asserting that their availability should not be taken for granted in the country.

“While I commended President Tinubu for the bold step in removing subsidy payments, he should do more by ensuring that the larger Nigerian society feels the impact of the removal.

“He should pilot the saved money to other areas of need so that the masses of the country could feel the impact of governance. Such areas include electricity, good roads and general cost of living.

“Also government has just announced that from next month, private and commercial motorists are to pay N1000 fee for proof of ownership certificates.

“Hitherto, the document was issued for free to buyers of new vehicles by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“While the citizens go through all these pains, there is the need to cushion the effects of hardship through provision of palliatives.

“I therefore call on the Federal Government to pay every Nigerian, citizenship benefit monthly, while the remaining of the removed subsidy should be used on education, health, housing and development of Infrastructure.





“Let all these increment be channelled to citizenship benefits, private public housing mortgage project for benefit of downtrodden, provision of qualitative education, improved health facilities and other infrastructure development”.

