Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has called on the people of the state to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr to strengthen the existing relationships and also establish new ones.

The governor also said that “You should also imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, love and respect for one another. I also appeal for tolerance and accommodation by the various ethnic, religious and political groups in the state.”

The call was contained in a goodwill message to the people of Bauchi State by the Governor on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-El-Fitri Celebration on Friday 21st, April 2023.

He said “All thanks and praises go to Almighty Allah (SWT) for seeing us through the holy month of Ramadan during which all Muslim Umma across the world observed the obligatory fast at the end of which we are today celebrating the 2023 Eid-el-Fitr. While congratulating the Muslim Umma on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, it is my hope that the lessons learned during the month of Ramadan would continue to guide our actions and utterances after the holy month.

“The Eid-el-Fitr occasion should not only be used for merriment but to also reflect on our past activities and see how we fared spiritually so that we can take corrective measures towards improving our relationship with Allah (SWT), fellow Muslim Umma and adherents of other faith.”

He added that “We should emulate Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by making sacrifices for the benefit of the less privileged ones in our society. We should also pray to Almighty Allah for peace, unity and prosperity of our dear State and the country as a whole.

“As a Government, we will not relent in our drive to ensure continuous peaceful coexistence among the heterogeneous ethnic and religious groups in the State. I appeal for your continued understanding, cooperation and support towards the realization of this noble objective.

“With the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections and your decision to give me the mandate to serve you for another four years, I want to assure you that I will not only sustain the tempo of providing dividends of democracy to you but would strive to improve upon my performance in this regard.

“While thanking you for the confidence reposed in me, I would like to appeal for your continued support and cooperation for the successes of our administration.

“We are not unmindful of the economic difficulties being experienced by the people of the State, which is a national problem. While the government is doing everything possible to see to the improvement of the situation, we should see it as a temporary setback, and as a people known for resilience, I am confident that we would overcome the difficulty in no distant future.

“Finally, I pray to Allah (SWT) to give us long life and good health to witness more Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. I wish you all a happy Eid-el-Fitri celebration,” he said.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE