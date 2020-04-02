Use COVID-19 lockdown period to study hard for exam, WAEC tells candidates

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Nigeria has advised its 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates to take advantage of the period of lockdown over coronavirus pandemic to study hard for the forthcoming examination.

The examination body which earlier announced the indefinite postponement of the examination in the wake of COVID-19 crisis said a new timetable would be announced as soon as normalcy is restored.

Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Mr Deniamus Ojijeogu, in a statement, on Thursday, in Abuja, urged candidates to take advantage of the rich resources provided by the Council in its portals to keep themselves updated pending the commencement of the examination.

He said: “As we eagerly await the end of COVID-19 and the resumption of normal activities in the country, it is necessary to admonish candidates not to play around this waiting period but to study hard for the postponed examination. A timetable will be announced once normalcy is restored.”

He urged the candidates to log on to w.w.w.waeconline.org.ng/e-learning to check Chief Examiners’ Report from 2008 to 2018, saying this would give them reasons why candidates who sat for previous WAEC examinations performed below expectations.

Ojijeogu added that this would help candidates to avoid errors that made candidates record below-average performance in the previous examinations.

According to him, the portal gives a comprehensive analysis of candidates’ performance in all subjects, identifying their strengths and weaknesses, what failed to do and what they should have done to perform better.

He further advised candidates to log on to the portal: www.waeckonnect.com with the login details sent to their email addresses during the registration process, and avail themselves of the interactive information sharing platform that allows the Council to effectively engage candidates before, during and after examinations, saying was a veritable tool for their examination success.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE