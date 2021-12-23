Use Christmas to bring relief, joy to Nigerians, CAN tells government

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised the government to use this Christmas season to bring relief and joy to the citizens.

CAN also advised Christians not to let off their guards on COVID-19 protocols as the world has entered the fourth phase of the pandemic.

CAN said this in a Christmas message signed by its President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle and made available to journalists.

“At this season of Christmas, I plead with those at the corridors of power to use it to bring relief and joy to the citizens of this country. It is the good you have done now that people would remember tomorrow.

“Please, let us lessen the pains of Nigerians by paying more attention to their well-being in the prompt payment of workers salaries and pensions to the pensioners. Let all things be done to reduce the high cost of things in the market and let enabling environment be created for employment of our youths who are roaming the streets having no job.

“I plead with all Nigerians not to let off their guards on COVID-19 protocols. The world has entered the fourth phase of the pandemic and it is spreading faster than other phases. Please, wherever you go, especially in public places such as markets and churches, wear your masks and keep all the safety protocols.”

The statement further said: “I rejoice with all Christians in Nigeria and of course all over the world at this season of Christmas, the season when God became man to live among us in order to redeem us from all our sins and eternal death. My prayer is that nothing would steal from your joy of this season in the name of Jesus Christ.

“Let us remember that the devil is a deceiver and what we are passing through presently in Nigeria might not be what would cause us to rejoice! Of course, what we are currently passing through may not give anybody hope of tomorrow humanly speaking unless those in power are more decisive and God intervenes for us.

“We are experiencing insecurity everywhere, most especially, the kidnapping, wanton killings and destructions of facilities here and there by the criminals in our midst, the insurgency in the north-east, the north-west and the north-central of Nigeria, just to mention a few are terrible things of great concern.

“They do not give us joy at all humanly speaking. However, we need to remember that part of the purposes of the birth of Jesus Christ is to give hope to the hopeless and deliver us from sin and those who hate us. He came to set the captives free.”