Adamawa State Government has commended USAID Nigeria State2State for organising a training workshop that has improved the knowledge and importance of Information officers in MDAs in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Solomon Kumagar stated this at the end of a three-day training workshop for information officers held Golden Alpine from 2th to 26th June in Yola.

He said ” the need for information officers to understand their roles in communication procedures and disseminating information can never be overemphasized”

Represented by the Director ICT in the Ministry,Alhaji Abdullahi Yenusa , the PS said whatever resolution and recommendation reached on the standard operating procedures will be implemented in the state.

Mr Kumagar charged participants to use the knowledge acquired during the three days training to improve their work as information officers to laud the image of the government , ” you are the image maker of the state” he said.

Nneka Acholonu-Egbuna, the communication specialist, State2State who is one of the resource person said the three day workshop organized by USAID Nigeria State2State accountability effectiveness activities for information officers in MDAs in Adamawa is to update and education the information officers of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) while carrying out their duties.

Mrs. Nneka Acholonu-Egbuna disclosed that the need became necessarry after an assessment was carried out and the result shows that information officers in most MDAs are being relegated and not allowed to carry out their official duties.

The training workshop with the theme, “Development Of Standard Operating Procedure For Ministry -Level Communication In Adamawa state” is aimed at have information officers understand and carry out their functions effectively in their various MDAs in Adamawa.

The training also afforded the participants to have an input in the formulating the SOP that will improve communication process and disseminating of information using the conventional and social media for the development of the state.

Speaking to Nigeria Tribune, Mr. Baba Zare, Head of Media in Adamawa state Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) said the workshop was timely and has brooding the knowledge of IOs on how they can creat impact in the information determination in their offices both internal and external.

He commended USAID Nigeria and State2State for organizing the training workshop , stressing that the knowledge acquired will further encourage information officers to put in their best.

Another participant, Ms. Sammeni Kamsobbi thanked the organizers of the training, noting “the training has impacted more confident in me” I will urged government to partner with NGOs like this to educate and improve the workings of various units in government offices.

The high point of the training was the formulation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) which was adopted by the Adamawa state Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Participants were drawn for Ministry, Departments and Agencies as well as the media in Adamawa.

