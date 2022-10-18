USAID partners FG to sensitize FCT schools on handwashing 

The United States Agency for International Development(USAID) has partnered with the Federal Government to raise awareness on the live-saving practice as part of efforts to increase the practice of hand washing, especially among school students in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),

The government explained that hand washing is an easy, cheap and preventive means to stop the spread of infections, especially as the world continues to battle several epidemics and communicable diseases like COVID-19, Lassa fever, Ebola, and recently, Monkeypox.

Speaking at the Federal Government Boys College in Apo, Abuja, during the event organised by the USAID, through its funded project – Breakthrough Action Nigeria, to commemorate this year’s Global Hand Washing Day, with the theme: “Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene,” the Minister of Environment, Muhammed Abdullahi, explained that in Nigeria, more than 3.5 million children suffer from diarrheal diseases, among other diseases due to poor sanitation.

Abdullahi who was represented by the Deputy Director of Solid Waste, Abdullahi Bokani, said: “Globally, basic hand hygiene is often neglected due to lack of access to handwashing facilities in key places. 40 per cent of the world’s population or 3 billion people do not have handwashing facilities with water and soap at home.

“In Nigeria, more than 3.5 million children suffer from diarrheal diseases and this is not a small figure. A simple act of washing hands with soap can reduce infection by 50 per cent, and this also reduces any respiratory disease by 25 per cent.

“Hand washing saves lives. However, many people tend to wash their hands with only water, which has proven ineffective in removing germs. For many Nigerians, cleaning hands with soap and water is not really considered necessary, as soaps are mostly reserved for laundry and bathing.”

Also, the Programme Officer of Risk Communication of Breakthrough Action Nigeria, Mr Nuhu Idris, added: “Hand washing is a positive behaviour that goes a long way to prevent coming down with disease like cholera, Lassa fever and even COVID-19 that has ravaged our country and the world at large.





“As we remain united to ensure a clean environment, we urge you all – students, parents, teachers, and all the community to inculcate positive behaviour that makes us attain good health in our homes, schools, work etc. This way we can stay healthy.”

Meanwhile, the Principal of Federal Government Boys College, Mr Magaji Zachariah, represented by the Vice Principal of Academics, Mrs Mary Nnawuoju, said: “This is the second year in a row that this school has been chosen for this event. Washing hands is effective, easy and affordable. The importance of hand washing can never be over-emphasised. With new diseases like ebola, COVID-19 etc., that is coming, prevention is easy, effective and affordable by washing hands.”

The Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen, in her remarks, added: “The issue of hygiene is very important. When you take care of yourself in terms of hand washing, you prevent a lot of disease contamination. Always clean your hands, body and environment. Before you eat, drink or interact, wash your hands. You prevent diseases like tuberculosis. Remember that ‘health of one person is the health of all.'”