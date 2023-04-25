30 laboratory scientists in Bauchi state have been fully trained and equipped by the Integrated Health Programme (USAID-IHP) in order to undertake the diagnosis of malaria among pregnant women and children U-5.

The disclosure was made by the Integrated PHC Advisor of IHP, Bauchi State office, Dr Darlington Okoye while speaking at the 2023 World Malaria Day celebration held at Ningi Town Maternity PHC on Tuesday.

Okoye stressed that malaria remains one of the diseases that are negatively impacting life expectancy which must be tackled at all costs.

He assured that USAID-IHP will continue to support the government through its agencies to fight the malaria scourge in the state stressing that a combined effort is required in order to overcome the malaria scourge.

In his remarks, Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria (BACATMA), Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam assured that his Agency will continue to partner to fight malaria in the state.

Represented by the Director, Tuberculosis of the Agency, Abdullahi Gida, the BACATMA EC commended USAID-IHP for its support in the fight against malaria and other diseases in the state.

He called on pregnant women to ensure that they took every precaution in fighting malaria saying that they must take all the drugs given to them at the health facilities.

The BACATMA EC said that very shortly, treated mosquito nets will be distributed across the state stressing that it will be a house-to-house distribution in order to fight the scourge of malaria among pregnant women and children under 5 years.

In his goodwill message, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ningi LGA, Ibrahim Zubairu commended the organizers of the flagging off for choosing Ningi LGA for the program.

Represented by the Speaker of Ningi Legislative Assembly, Yakubu Anas, assured that his Council will prioritise healthcare delivery services in the LGA because according to him, healthcare delivery services are the most important thing.





