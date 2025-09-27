USAID funding withdrawal left huge gap in humanitarian response — Yobe agency boss

Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Mohammed Goje, has stated that the withdrawal of funding by the Agency for International Development (USAID) left huge gap in humanitarian response in Yobe State.

Mohammed, who spoke exclusively with Tribune Online on Friday, said most of the partners complementing government’s efforts are now having limited resources.

He, however, noted that the government would not rest on its oars in filling the gap due to the fact that it is its primary responsibility to support and fund.

“With the withdrawal of the USAID Funding, most of our partners that have keyed into complementing government’s efforts have limited resources to support the ongoing response.

“But, of course, we did an analysis and there was a huge gap to fill because of the withdrawal of USAID Funding.

“Fortunately, there are some funds coming in through an international development partner. Even at that, the primary objective to support and fund lies with the government.

“Looking at our analysis, the government is looking at how to close the gap in terms of health, livelihood and other components of humanitarian responses,” he said.

Speaking on his strides upon becoming the leader of the Agency, Goje said reformation to be data-driven was embarked upon having taken over in 2019.

He noted that data is non-negotiable when confronted with both man-made and natural conflicts.

“Prior to my appointment, I was a development worker with Clinton Health, managing Bill and Melinda Gates grants in Yobe State.

“When I took over in 2019, the first thing I did was to reform the Agency to be data driven.

“When you are faced with man-made and natural conflict such as boko haram insurgency, flooding, fire and repatriation of IDPs that are in Camps, you must reposition yourself to work with data.

“So, I started repositioning the Agency to be data driven to ensure we have a reliable data we can work with,” he said.

