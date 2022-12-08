USAID collaborates with NOA to reduce maternal, new-born mortality, morbidity

The USAID-funded MOMENTUM Safe Surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics project implemented by Engender Health Nigeria and consortium partners is seeking ways to accelerate reductions in maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity.

The project seeks to increase the capacity of Nigerian institutions and local organizations to introduce, deliver, scale up, and sustain the use of evidence- base high-quality prevention and treatment Obstetrics fistula; prevention and management of female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C); and mitigation of adverse obstetric impacts among women who have experienced FGM/C.

Against this backdrop, the project is collaborating with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to strengthen its state structures to integrate safe surgery, fistula and FGM messaging into its existing social awareness and behaviour modification programmes.

The project organized a 3-days capacity building workshop for the National Orientation Agency’s Community Orientation Mobilization Officers (COMOS) from the MOMENTUM Safe Surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics supported states (Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, Ebonyi and FCT).

The 3-day aims at building their capacity on identifying peculiar issues around safe motherhood, fistula and FGM in their respective states and developing key messages to be used for awareness creation through advocacy, sensitization campaigns and dialogue meetings against the issues identified.

The workshop also looked at building the capacity of the National Orientation Agency to engage donor agencies and key private actors to collaborate for funding orientation activities in the country.

According to the Deputy Director, Public Enlightenment, Mass Mobilization Department of NOA, Theresa Maduekwe “MOMENTUM, a program under USAID is a program that they seek collaboration with the NOA to discourage towards ending emergency surgery, safe motherhood fistula cases within our communities.

She said the partnership is just taking off and it is aimed at enlightening the communities, particularly where fistula issues are common and other cases that affect maternal and child health.

“We believe that with this partnership taking off, and the enlightenment activities, certainly there will be a decline in the occurrences”, she stated.

She said USAID is leveraging the spread of NOA across the country to reach the grassroots where these cases are prevalent.

