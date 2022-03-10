USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the notification of an additional $10.6 million in development assistance to continue support for the goals outlined in a 2021 bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Nigerian governments.
Most of the new funding will finance boosting COVID-19 vaccination efforts to reach targets of 600,000 people a day.
The funds will also support integrating COVID-19 vaccinations into routine immunization and primary health care systems, state level data collection and analytics, health worker training, and expansion of vaccination access points at the community level.
“Given the significant progress Nigeria has made, we are pleased to provide more funds to improve COVID-19 vaccine delivery services,” said USAID Mission Director, Anne Patterson. “These new funds will deepen our support for all levels of government to meet their vaccination targets.”
This funding increases the total U.S. assistance to the Nigerian people to $179 million under the five-year $2.1 billion Development Objectives Assistance Agreement signed between USAID and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as affirmed by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken during his visit to Nigeria in November 2021.
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more